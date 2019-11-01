Consider This: Real Time Crime Center

One benefit of the cameras is the ability to get accurate information on what happened, especially since many people are unwilling to talk for fear of retribution. Here’s what the Public Information Officer for the Jackson Police Department had to say, “A lot of times people don’t want to get involved in whatever the crimes are. They don’t want to talk to police or whatever. We have these cameras up now. So, we’re monitoring the situations. We’re monitoring the areas. So, if someone doesn’t necessarily want to talk, they can just roll the cameras back and we can see exactly what happened”.