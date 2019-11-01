Caught on camera: Halloween candy swiped in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears one Rankin County family caught someone stealing candy from kids during trick or treating on Halloween night.
The family’s doorbell camera captured images of the thief on their front porch in the Bonne Vie neighborhood off Fannin Landing Circle around 8 p.m. They were putting their young children to bed on the inside, and someone was swiping their candy bowl on the outside.
The family didn’t file a police report, but they believe he was trolling around and looking for trouble.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says they didn’t receive any complaints about mischief last night.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.