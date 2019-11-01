Brandon daycare center still not cleared to care for infants after death of 5-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon daycare center where a baby died still cannot care for infants.
Friday evening, the State Department of Health confirmed Crossgates Methodist has not been cleared to care for babies.
The Mississippi Department of Health says they are still reviewing submitted material and the autopsy results on a baby who died have not come in, therefore the restrictions on infant care at Crossgates Methodist remain in place.
The Health Department is waiting for the autopsy results to determine if the facility acted negligently when the baby stopped breathing and later died at a hospital in August.
