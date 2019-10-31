40-year-old Canton woman killed in 3 vehicle accident on I-55

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 40-year-old Canton woman was killed on I-55 north of Canton in Madison County.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash involving three vehicles.
Two tractor trailers and one Honda Civic were traveling southbound when the accident happened.
The drivers of the 18-wheelers were not injured.
The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as 40-year-old Teresa Gaines of Canton, died as a result of her injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
