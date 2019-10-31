40-year-old Canton woman killed in 3 vehicle accident on I-55

By Josh Carter | October 31, 2019 at 6:29 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:29 AM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 40-year-old Canton woman was killed on I-55 north of Canton in Madison County.

Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash involving three vehicles.

Two tractor trailers and one Honda Civic were traveling southbound when the accident happened.

The drivers of the 18-wheelers were not injured.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as 40-year-old Teresa Gaines of Canton, died as a result of her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

