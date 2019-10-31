Tylertown Public Works Supervisor arrested for felony enticement of a child for sex

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown city employee has been arrested and charged with felony enticement of a child for sex.
Wiggins Police Lieutenant Roger Freeman said that on October 24th, 54-year-old Michael Grubbs was taken into custody.
Grubbs was a Public Works Supervisor for the City of Tylertown. He has since been suspended.
At his initial court appearance Grubbs was released on a $100,000 bond.
Lt. Freeman says that seven other people were also arrested in the undercover operation, which took place at a hotel in the City of Wiggins.
Anthony Ronayne, 30, and Tacuma Burt, 44, both of Gulfport were arrested and charged with felony promoting of prostitution.
David Therrien, 31, and Jarrod Alexander, 36, both of Bay St. Louis, were charged with misdemeanor procuring prostitution.
Guadalupe Laborde, 36, of Gulfport, Jasmine Patton, 31, of Biloxi and Sakeenal Shannon, 22, of Gulfport, all charged with misdemeanor prostitution.
Lt. Freeman said Burt and Ronayne had $20,000 bonds and he’s unsure if they’ve bonded out.
Patton, Shannon, Laborde, and Therrien, were all given $5,000 bonds.
