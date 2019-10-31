Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for a very chilly night. Temperatures in the 40s now will drop into the 30s most of the night. In fact temperatures will flirt with freezing by morning in the metro, and just barely below it north and west, while just barely above it, south and east. A freeze warning is in effect for areas north and west of Jackson from 3 am to 8 am. The warmest Halloween on record was 90 degrees in the 1912 and the coldest was 26 in 1993. Average high this time of year is 73 and the average low is 48. Skies will clear out tonight. While we will have plenty of sunshine every day through this weekend, highs will only reach the upper 50s and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 30s. A slight chance for showers will develop next week, with temperatures getting back to around 70 degrees during the day. North wind at 10mph tonight and northeasterly at 5mph Friday. Sunrise is 7:17am and the sunset is 6:10pm.