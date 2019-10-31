Several units destroyed in fire at Somerset Place apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several units are destroyed after a fire at the Somerset Place apartments in Jackson.
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of County Line Road.
Crews are battling to slow the fire that has spread to at least two buildings.
It’s unclear how the fire started but Division Fire Cheif Cleotha Sanders says there were no injuries.
We are waiting on word from officials on how many people have been displaced. The Red Cross says they are on the way to assist in this loss.
We have a crew at the scene, this is a developing story.
