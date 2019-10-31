Report shows Jackson among top five cities in the nation with the most maxed out credit card holders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital City credit card holders have some of the highest rates of credit card debt in the country.
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates again possibly impacting revolving debt on credit cards.
A Comparecards.com report shows that Jackson is the number five city in the nation where people max out their credit cards.
Thirty point three percent of Jackson credit card holders have reached their limit.
More than 10 percent have maxed out multiple credit cards.
"It's not encouraging I'll tell you that," said Certified Financial Planner Scott Marshall. "It's also not surprising".
The financial expert with Rivertree Financial Planning in Jackson saw people beginning to accumulate more debt when they became more comfortable after recovering from the 2008 recession.
He worked with Dave Ramsey as a financial adviser from 2005-2007.
Marshall believes in living within your means.
His advice, take stock of your finances, set a budget, stop borrowing and accumulating debt which is what you’re doing when charging and paying interest.
“Pay the smallest balances off first and then when that first minimum payment’s gone that’s not an extra cup of Starbucks for the month that goes to your next debt,” said Marshall. “So by the time you get to that big debt you thought you could never pay off, if it’s the only debt you have now all the other minimum payments are gone. Well now you say I can do this. You see light at the end of the tunnel”.
"It has to do with everybody trying to live a fake lifestyle," said credit card hold David Jones.
He also doesn’t believe in getting into debt.
“I have one, and it’s one of those deals I pay,” said Jones. “I buy certain stuff on it, pay it off every month instead of getting charged interest.”
For the second time the Federal Reserve has lowered the interest rate to stimulate financial activity.
“That’s not gonna change your life. That’s not gonna be well now I can get ahead,” said Marshall. “Yes it does impact it some, but the bigger problem is not the interest rate. It’s the balance you owe.”
Financial experts also suggest you should work with the credit card company to try to lower your interest rates.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.