Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway temporarily closed due to hazardous road conditions

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway is temporarily closed due to recent storms causing hazardous road conditions.
It will remain closed from October 31st until further notice.
The closure is from US 49 (mile marker 93.1) to I-55 (mile marker 100.7).
The alternate routes around the closure area are:
· North bound traffic should take US 49 South to I-220 North and then to I-55 North to enter back on to the Parkway.
· South bound traffic should take I-55 South to I-220 to US 49 North to enter back on to the Parkway
For additional information about this project and the Parkway, call (800) 305-7417.
