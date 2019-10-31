Ole Miss forms committee for AD search

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that one of the first tasks on the list for new Ole Miss chancellor Glen Boyce is hire an Athletic Director.
The university announced on Wednesday that it has formed a search committee to help with the hiring process. Headed by Ole Miss alumnus and former FedEx vice president Mike Glenn, the committee is a star-studded list made up of former Rebel greats, including Archie Manning in an advisory role.
“On behalf of the search committee, we are honored to be involved in this process designed to identify the best person to serve the university in this key leadership role,” Glenn said in a press release. “We have been charged by chancellor Boyce to find someone with integrity, proven leadership in athletics, excellent management and interpersonal skills as well as someone who can be the public face of the university’s athletics department.”
Making up the six-person committee is former Ole Miss baseball player and current SEC Network analyst David Dellucci, former women’s basketball player and coach Peggie Gillon-Granderson, former football players Jesse Mitchell, Davis Morris and Wesley Wells, as well as current university faculty athletics representative Ron Rychlak.
The Athletic Director position has been open since Ross Bjork left Oxford for the same position at Texas A&M last May. Keith Carter has served as the interim AD in the time since.
