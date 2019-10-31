Mississippians have new choice for health insurance in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Commissioner of Insurance announced Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will be added as an option on the Health Insurance Marketplace or Exchange, starting next year.
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi already serves Medicaid members through MississippiCan and will begin covering minors through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, on November 1st.
Commissioner Mike Chaney said this is good news for consumers in the state because of the competition.
Mike Chaney said, “Anytime you have competition in the state of Mississippi in healthcare, you have, usually, a reduced rate premium and you have more choices through the network and the doctors and the providers that you want to see.”
Chaney continued, “We’ve had a lot of people, or a lot of consumers in the state, over 80-thousand people are on the Affordable Care Act, but we’ve had a lot of consumers in the state who were not happy with not having another choice. And the reason for that is several hospitals have chosen not to accept ACA companies that write health insurance, and that’s always been a problem for us.”
Molina will be offered in 19 counties including: Desoto, Forrest, Hinds, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Lee, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl Riber, Pontotoc, Rankin, Tate, Union and Warren.
The open enrollment period for Marketplace in Mississippi begins November 1st and runs through December 15th for membership effective January 1st, 2020.
