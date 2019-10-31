Mississippi ranks #1 for test score gains

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Great news for Mississippi schools!
Major national tests scores are improving, propelling students from the bottom to the top in core subjects and skills.
Mississippi educators, students and administrators are celebrating a new era of public education.
Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin is elated about the news of the Mississippi schools test score progress.
His highly rated district of just over 5,000 students is routinely successful.
According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP, fourth and eighth graders made vast improvements.
From 2017 to 2019 fourth grade students made the largest score gains in reading and mathematics.
Eighth grade students also outpace the nation for growth in mathematics.
“It means their future is much brighter than it’s ever been before. They can succeed from Mississippi,” said Martin. “We’ve always known that, but now they have tangible evidence to show that."
Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said assessment results for all students have increased every year over the last four years.
“When you’ve got teachers doing what you want them to do everyday,” said Wright. “Leaders leading buildings. You’ve got this laser like focus on instruction and making sure all children’s needs are being met, and I think that’s the beauty of our results."
The report also states that Mississippi is the only state in the nation to show significant increases in three of the four core NAEP subjects in 2019.
"It's everybody. It's not just some children. It's all children," added Wright.
Meanwhile, the report indicates that Mississippi has had a 10 year trend of steadily rising scores while the nation’s scores are stagnate.
