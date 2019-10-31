Mayor of Aberdeen arrested and charged with embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Aberdeen has been arrested on embezzlement charges.
Maurice Howard was arrested Wednesday.
Monroe County Sheriff, Curtis Knight, confirmed Howard was booked on five counts of embezzlement.
Howard is in his first term as mayor. He has been at odds with aldermen over multiple issues.
In July, aldermen voted to cut Howard’s salary by $15 thousand dollars.
Last month the mayor threatened to file a lawsuit because aldermen voted to ban guns in city hall for everyone except law enforcement officers. Howard wore a gun in a holster during a budget meeting.
Mayor Howard was released on a $10 thousand dollar bond Wednesday night. He says the accusations are false.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.