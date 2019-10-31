Man who killed teen found near Woodward High School dies in Milwaukee, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gary Eubanks, Jr., 25, was found dead in Milwaukee Wednesday night, Cincinnati police confirmed Thursday morning.
Police say Eubanks is the man responsible for the death of Baylee Wall, 18, who was found dead Oct. 23 near Woodward High School in Bond Hill.
Eubanks was found dead by Milwaukee police, CPD says.
CPD’s Homicide Unit, Milwaukee police, and the ATF located Eubanks through a coordinated effort, officials say.
During the standoff in Milwaukee Wednesday, police there said they made several requests for the suspect to surrender. He was barricaded inside a home on the city’s west side on North 46th Street.
“However, he continued to refuse our commands to come out,” a police spokesman said during a news conference. “After approximately four hours, officers there were outside of the residence heard a single gunshot. After checking and clearing it, they found a single individual inside deceased.”
Sources tell FOX19 NOW investigators wanted to talk to a person of interest who is accused of a hotel robbery with Wall in Alabama.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video.
Cincinnati police never officially named Wall’s robbery accomplice as a suspect in her murder until Thursday morning when they confirmed he was dead.
Wall is a native of Jackson County, Mississippi, FOX19 NOW sister station WLOX reports, and according to Daphne, Alabama detectives, she was wanted for robbery along with Gary Alexander Eubanks, Jr., 25.
Daphne detectives say they were contacted by Cincinnati police Sunday. They say Eubanks has relatives from Cincinnati.
Wall’s family sent medical records and dental records to the coroner’s office to identify her, Wall’s stepfather says.
No further details surrounding Wall’s murder or the death of Eubanks have been released.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.