Law enforcement teaches us the do’s and don’ts of trick-or-treating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s that time of year to start knocking on doors for candy!
While the streets will be busy with eager trick-or-treaters tonight, did you know that Halloween is also the busiest night of the year for some law enforcement officers?
So before you gear up for a night filled with spooky decorations and pumpkin buckets, here are a few important safety tips you need to know.
“Look listen and learn. That goes for parents, but also goes for children,” said Marcia Stingley, a mom of three who takes extra safety precautions when it comes to the safety of her little ones.
Stingley say’s communication is key. She talks to each of her kids before heading out the door.
“We try to explain all the dangers and what is going on in our communities. It is easy to fall in a situation you don’t want to be in.”
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says Halloween is the busiest night of the year for them, with 130 deputies and every blue light patrolling the streets.
Even superheroes, fairies, and witches need to be cautious on Halloween night, so here is a few quick safety tips for trick-or-treaters!
“Please, especially tomorrow, make sure when you reach neighborhoods and county roads - slow down! Bring a flashlight and some type of reflective clothing on.”
And when it comes to candy:
“If it looks, smells or tastes weird, throw it away and get rid of it.”
Another thing at the top of the list for law enforcement and parents...
“If anyone has any concerns about sex offenders, go to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s website and search the Mississippi sex offender registry. You can put a radius from your home or a street address or anything like that. We have checked up on all sex offenders.”
And lastly if you see see something suspicious, say something.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.