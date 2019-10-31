JSU women ready to finish the job this time

One spot in the starting five that is locked up is by senior forward Maneisha Hamer. The heart and soul of the Lady Tigers run to the SWAC championship game last season, she led JSU both in scoring with 16.2 points per game and in rebounds with 6.8. After catching the conference by surprise last season, Hamer knows that won’t be the case this season and is putting in the work to take her game to an even higher level.