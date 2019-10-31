Jackson Municipal Airport Authority hosts grand opening for new concessions at JAN

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) hosted the grand opening celebration for new concessions at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).
The event included a ribbon-cutting for Mississippi Blues & Tap and Farish Street Market on the West Concourse followed by a ribbon-cutting on the East Concourse for Capital City Tavern and Cup O’ Joe. The main ceremony was held on the West Concourse.
Special guests included Grammy-nominated Blues legend, Dorothy Moore, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Representatives from the partnering concessionaires, Jacobsen|Daniels (J|D) were also in attendance and gave remarks.
“Our strategy for JAN is to bring quality food and beverage products and great customer service to the Airport by partnering with strong local vendors and staff trained in the art of customer service,” said Kurt Schwager, Vice President of J|D Operational Services. “We are especially excited to work with JAN and work with them to improve the journey for JAN passengers by bringing in the local flavors into the Airport.”
“We are very excited to partner with Jacobsen|Daniels and our local vendors to bring new, local-themed food and beverage concepts to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport,” said LaWanda D. Harris, Chairwoman of the JMAA Board of Commissioners. “The new concepts will provide a taste of the region that will be sure to leave a positive, lasting impression of the City of Jackson and the State of Mississippi.”
