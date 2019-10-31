High School Football Week 11: Scores and Highlights

WLBT's The End Zone
By China Lee | October 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:52 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OF CLICK | WEEK 11 SCORES}

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week Brandon takes on Northwest Rankin. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Brandon @ Northwest Rankin

Starkville @ Warren Central

Park Place @ Hartfield Academy

Madison Central @ Germantown

Oak Grove @ Pearl

Presbyterian Christian @ Jackson Prep

Columbia @ Magee

South Delta @ Pisgah

Columbia Academy @ Clinton Christian

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Canton @ Provine

Lake @ Scott Central

Vicksburg @ Callaway

