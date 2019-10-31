First Alert Forecast: rain ending, bone-chilling Halloween

HALLOWEEN THURSDAY: Showers and storms will continue through the morning hours – as colder air rushes into the region. The front will cause temperatures to fall through the day, in the 40s with wind chills that could be in the 30s at times. Rain should exit through Thursday afternoon – but the colder air will continue to funnel in. After sunset, for Trick or Treaters, brace for wind chills in the 30s. Lows will drop into the middle 30s by early Friday under clear skies.
FRIDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door Friday morning - temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day off, slowly working into the middle 50s by the afternoon hours amid sunshine. The afternoon highs will be more reminiscent of New Years Day, not November 1st. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible early Saturday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak, dry front will usher another push of cool air late Saturday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs likely stay in the 50s to near 60°. Sunshine returns Sunday as we work our way past the morning 30s into the lower 60s by afternoon. Another disturbance will kick up clouds to start the week off with highs in the lower to middle 60s, eventually nearing 70° for some by Election Day Tuesday. A few showers will be possible early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
