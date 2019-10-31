First Alert Forecast: rain ending, bone-chilling Halloween

HALLOWEEN THURSDAY: Showers and storms will continue through the morning hours – as colder air rushes into the region. The front will cause temperatures to fall through the day, in the 40s with wind chills that could be in the 30s at times. Rain should exit through Thursday afternoon – but the colder air will continue to funnel in. After sunset, for Trick or Treaters, brace for wind chills in the 30s. Lows will drop into the middle 30s by early Friday under clear skies.