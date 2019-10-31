FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers set to close in Lowndes and Warren Counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday is the last day for people affected by storms, tornadoes and flooding in February and March to get help at two disaster recovery centers open in the state.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the centers in Lowndes County and Warren County will permanently close.
“I really need the money. I am on a fixed income and wasn’t expecting anything like this,” said Warren County resident Crawford Upton.
Upton says the historic backwater flood pushed several feet in the house he shared with Rondi Murphy in the Eagle Lake Community.
“And the water set in our house... and now we are left with nothing but a slab. We are hopeful FEMA would come through,” said another resident, Rondi Mruphy.
Eight counties, including Warren County, are eligible for individual assistance. The couple claims they applied for FEMA aid and were denied.
They have appealed twice and now their case is pending.
“Right now, it is pending and we are waiting for another federal inspector to come to inspect,” said Murphy.
“The letter doesn’t mean that you will not receive anything at all. It means it is something that you need to explain further,” said FEMA official Cheria Brown.
According to FEMA officials, around 900 people have applied for aid across the state. Also, more than $1 million dollars has been awarded to homeowners and renters to help rebuild and replace what was damaged in the disasters this year.
“Coming to the disaster recovery center, you can get any questions you may need answered here because we have applicants waiting to take all of your questions. The traffic is slowing down and we really try and encourage people to come,” said Brown.
These storm victims say they’ll be at the Vicksburg site Thursday morning. As they keep hope alive, they will get the money they need.
“I pray every morning that when I open this phone and look to see what the status is, it will say approved instead of just ‘pending,’” Murphy said.
Mississippi’s two disaster recovery centers will close permanently at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31th.
People will still be able to get the help they need online or on the phone.
The FEMA Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available.
For online help, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
Register with FEMA. Deadline to register is Nov. 19, 2019.
