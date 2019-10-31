Dwan Wakefield found guilty on all counts in Kingston Frazier case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jurors have returned guilty verdicts in the Dwan Wakefield trial in Madison County.
Wakefield was found guilty on all three counts; accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping and auto theft.
Wakefield who has been out in bond sank in his chair then buried his head as the guilty verdicts were read.
He was also heard sobbing before deputies took him into custody.
During closing arguments prosecutors focused on the fact that Wakefield had knowledge of Kingston’s murder but was never forthcoming with information until after his arrest.
Sentencing has been set for December 16th. The Madison County district attorneys office says they will be recommending the maximum sentence for Wakefield which is 45 years on all counts.
