Brandon woman arrested after series of ‘smash-and-grab’ break-ins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - A Brandon woman is facing felony charges after a string of “smash-and-grab” car break-ins in Starkville.
Joseline Perez, 19, was charged with four counts of auto-burglary and possession of stolen property, reports WCBI.
Starkville police said the burglaries happened on September 9th. Perez’s bond was set at $50,000.
She is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail.
Cordarius Woodard, 20, of Jackson, has also been charged in the case.
He remains in a Rankin County jail for unrelated charges and will be processed once released.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.