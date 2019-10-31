Brandon woman arrested after series of ‘smash-and-grab’ break-ins in Starkville

Brandon woman arrested after series of ‘smash-and-grab’ break-ins in Starkville
Brandon woman arrested after series of ‘smash-and-grab’ break-ins in Starkville (Source: WCBI)
By Josh Carter | October 30, 2019 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:17 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - A Brandon woman is facing felony charges after a string of “smash-and-grab” car break-ins in Starkville.

Joseline Perez, 19, was charged with four counts of auto-burglary and possession of stolen property, reports WCBI.

Starkville police said the burglaries happened on September 9th. Perez’s bond was set at $50,000.

She is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Cordarius Woodard, 20, of Jackson, has also been charged in the case.

He remains in a Rankin County jail for unrelated charges and will be processed once released.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.