Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While showers and storms are possible this evening, the weather should die down before midnight. There is a slight chance for severe weather as well, but the threat is low. Showers will taper off after midnight and our temperatures will be in the 50s by daybreak. That may also be the warmest part of the day. Temperatures on Halloween will drop into the 40s by nightfall. Winds will also be gusty as well, making it feel even colder. While there may be a leftover shower or two in the morning, some clearing is likely by evening. Friday morning will be very cold with temperatures just above freezing. Patchy frost is possible, not just Friday morning, but again Saturday and Sunday morning too. Sunshine is likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but with highs in the 50s and 60s, which is considerably cooler than the normal high of 72 this time of year.