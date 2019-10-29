Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds are on the increase yet again after many saw a quick break of sunshine this morning. Temperatures will only be able to reach the low 70s for this reason by the afternoon hours. As a stalled front along the Gulf Coast tries to nudge northward today, showers will continue to increase south to north and impact mainly areas along and south of I-20. Between that frontal boundary and the cold front approaching our region from the NW, shower and storm coverage will be picking up exponentially into the overnight period through Thursday morning. We will have to watch the potential for isolated strong-severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, maybe a brief tornado, until this cold front swings to our east... Fortunately, most of the rain should move out of the region just in time for Trick-or-Treating Halloween night! Much cooler temperatures move in behind the front, and we will likely wake up in the 30s Friday-Sunday morning! Feels-like temperatures Friday morning will drop as cold as the freezing mark and frost will be possible heading into the weekend. High temperatures won’t be much higher, only making it into the upper 50s and lower 60s all the way through Sunday.