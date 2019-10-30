Tisdale leaves Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The logjam at quarterback just got a little bit thinner at Ole Miss. Freshman Grant Tisdale has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and, according to multiple reports, has already left the football program.
Rated as a four-star prospect by 247sports.com, Tisdale was one of three quarterbacks brought in by Matt Luke for Ole Miss 2019 signing class. An early enrollee, Tisdale got a head start with the Rebels during spring practice, however was ultimately passed up by fellow-freshman John Rhys Plumlee on the depth chart.
The Allen, Texas native appeared in just one game for the Rebels this season, coming in against Alabama late in the fourth quarter. Tisdale completed both of his passes for 56 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson. He also rushed for 10 yards in the 59-31 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Because he appeared in just one game, Tisdale will be eligible for a redshirt this year and will be able to play the 2020 season for whichever team he transfers to.
In addition to Ole Miss, Tisdale had scholarship offers from 15 other schools during his initial recruitment, including Mississippi State and Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference.
