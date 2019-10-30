Kemper Co. man sentenced to prison on charges of rape and incest

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kemper County man is going to prison after being convicted for raping a relative who is a vulnerable adult, Attorney General Jim Hood announced Wednesday.
Fifty-five-year-old Andrew McGraw was arrested in February 2018 and charged with one count of rape and one count of incest. He was convicted by a Kemper County Circuit Court trial jury for both counts Wednesday.
DNA evidence was presented to the jury as proof the crime happened, and the jury reached a verdict in approximately 15 minutes.
“This office continues to fight for and protect our most vulnerable who cannot fight for themselves,” said General Hood. “We appreciate the strong sentence handed down by Judge Wright to this sickening defendant for his disgusting predatory acts against the victim.”
The judge sentenced McGraw to serve 25 years for rape and 10 years for incest to run consecutively, which is a total of 35 years for him to serve.
