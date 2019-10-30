Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. holds forum on local human trafficking dangers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Kimberly” developed Stockholm Syndrome while her trafficker sold her over and over to strangers for 10 years.
“Started in Jackson, Mississippi. I’ve been to Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis, all over the Southern -- Southeast United States," she said.
“Kimberly” was one of the few survivors to speak on the topic of human trafficking at The Word Center in Jackson, Tuesday.
“It just took a lot of courage to admit that this happened to me because I was supposed to be smarter than that, I thought,” said “Kimberly."
She received help from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, who led the forum.
They want the public to know how these predators seek out potential victims.
“They play on our apathy. As a society, we feel safe. We got a false sense of security, and ‘No, not my child, I know my child’ but these guys are very skilled with the gift of gab,” said Kevin Levine of the Sheriff’s Department.
Mothers and children listened attentively, which lead pastor Roderick Richardson said is important.
“We want them to learn to be more aware of their surroundings. So, it’s a very age-appropriate topic because these are the ones who are in immediate danger.”
“I just hope that my voice reaches somebody to come forward or to think twice before they go in a car with a stranger or meet somebody they met on social media that’s claiming to be this or that," said Kimberly.
