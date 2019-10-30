Heavy rain forces bridge and road closures in Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rain and possible flash flooding is causing bridges and roads in the Jackson metro area to close.
The viaduct at Monument Street, between Mill and Farish streets, is currently closed.
The area, prone to flooding, was affected by heavy rain overnight. You should take an alternate route, as barricades are currently up to keep drivers away from this area.
Bakers Creek Bridge on McRaven Road at Reynolds Street is also closed until high water recedes.
