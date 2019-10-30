First Alert Forecast: stormy periods Wednesday; bone-chilling Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Umbrellas will be needed at times through your Wednesday as moisture begins to stream into the region ahead of our next weather maker. Expect scattered showers and storms at times amid temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70s. A gusty storm or two can’t ruled out during the day; though, the better chances for stronger storms will hold off until Wednesday into early Thursday. Strong winds and spin-up tornado threat can’t be ruled out ahead of the front.
HALLOWEEN THURSDAY: Showers and storms will continue through the morning hours – as colder air rushes into the region. The front will cause temperatures to fall through the day, in the 40s with wind chills that could be in the 30s at times. Rain should exit through Thursday afternoon – but the colder air will continue to funnel in. After sunset, for Trick or Treaters, brace for wind chills in the 30s. Lows will drop into the middle 30s by early Friday under clearing skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will prevail Friday as highs struggle to high the average high for January 1st, not November 1st; we’ll top out in the middle 50s. Frosty spots will be possible early Saturday as wind calm down. A mix of sun and clouds will hold temps in the 50s again before rebound to near 60 Sunday. A few showers may return by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.