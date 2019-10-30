Female taken to area hospital after being shot during ‘verbal altercation’ with roommate

Female in unknown condition after arriving at area hospital with gunshot wound (Source: Google Maps)
By Josh Carter | October 29, 2019 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:58 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a female arrived at an area hospital Tuesday night.

The victim had received a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 1700 block of Dixie Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the female’s condition does not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident stemmed from a ‘verbal altercation’ with a female roommate.

