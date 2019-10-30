Donations needed as Mississippi Blood Services runs out of type O negative

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Blood Services is asking for donations as they face a severe shortage.
They have now run out of type O- blood, which is the type used in emergency situations when there is no time to “type” a patient.
“When we don’t have any [type O- blood], that is never a good thing,” said Emily Austin with Mississippi Blood Services.
There are four other blood types that have less than ten units on the shelf.
“We need every blood type of every donor to come out and donate with us as soon as possible,” said Austin.
They will remain open until 7 p.m. Wednesday as they host their annual Halloween Blood Drive on Treetops Boulevard in Flowood.
