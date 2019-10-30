Celebration of life planned for Mike Sands at Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next week we would like you to join us as we remember Mike Sands.
A special celebration of life is planned to honor him and the legacy that he has left behind here in Mississippi.
The ceremony will take place next Wednesday, November 6th, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame beginning at noon.
The public is not only invited, but encouraged to attend.
Mike Sands ended his battle with cancer Saturday evening. He was 34 years old.
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame is located at 1152 Lakeland Drive #4701, Jackson, Mississippi.
