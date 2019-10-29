Vicksburg police officer resigns after being charged with domestic violence

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg police officer has been charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence.
Fabian Taylor, 38, was taken into custody by investigators on Monday.
Taylor was arraigned in Warren County Justice Court.
He was then bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $10,000 bond.
Taylor had been suspended from duty with the police department pending the outcome of the legal process.
But, according to Captain Michael Bryant, Taylor resigned “about five minutes” after the initial press release of his arrest was sent.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.