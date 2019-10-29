SILVER ALERT: Officials release photo of truck belonging to missing man with dementia

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Zachary Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for Welton “Wic” Pierce, 81, who was last seen at his home on Old Scenic Highway between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
A spokesperson for the police department says Pierce is believed to be diagnosed with dementia. Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers also said Pierce has a heart condition. He did not take his cell phone or his heart medication with him. His medical condition may impair his judgment, according to LSP.
Pierce is described as a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a blue short-sleeve shirt.
Detectives say Pierce may be driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck that is white in color and is bearing Louisiana license plate W144768. His direction of travel is unknown.
Officials are asking businesses and citizens to check their cameras so police can possibly determine a direction of travel.
Anyone who encounters Pierce is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department by calling 225-654-9393.
