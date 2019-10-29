Missing Tennessee man’s body discovered by deer hunters in Mississippi

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Tennessee man’s body was found by deer hunters near the Grenada County/Montgomery County line.
According to WTVA, Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said the hunters found 52-year-old Rodney Melton’s body Sunday morning.
There did not appear to be any signs of trauma to the body, which was discovered on a logging road south of Highway 51.
The coroner sent the body to Pearl for an autopsy and official identification.
Rodney Melton was reported missing on Friday in Bartlett, Tennessee.
His car was left in Grenada, not far from where he was found.
