Matt Luke and Rebels face an “elite” rushing defense

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) -The bye-week comes to an end on Saturday for the Rebels.
It was a good time to rest, especially for their offense. Jerrion Ealy cleared concussion protocols.
And John Rhys Plumlee will be able to play against the #11 Auburn Tigers.
Coach Matt Luke says this week they need to make sure they don’t get any negative plays in an SEC match up. Auburn is a team known for their pass rushing abilities.
“Both offensively and defensively, they are experienced. Look at their offensive front. They have all redshirt seniors across the whole front. This is an experienced group. Again, I think you have to eliminate negative plays, try to extend drives, and to make them play as many plays as you can. They will sub some, but I think it’s important to not have negative plays. I think that’s huge," said Luke.
Ole Miss will face that defense on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.