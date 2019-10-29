I-20 WB bridge repairs on track to be completed sooner than expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are nearing completion of the Interstate 20 westbound bridge rehab in Jackson.
The repairs were originally slated to be completed by Thursday, October 31, at 6 a.m., but crews are on track to finish a little early.
The westbound lanes closed Friday night, a couple of days after repairs affecting the eastbound lanes were completed. Those eastbound lanes were also reopened a day ahead of schedule.
Crews are currently placing joints and striping the travel lanes. Once striping and cleanup are complete, MDOT will open the roadway for travel.
Motorists are advised to remain on high alert for roadside workers and drive slowly when traveling through the work zone, detour routes or County Line Road to I-55 northbound ramp closure.
Visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter for live updates.
