Getting off the field on 3rd down is needed for State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is moving on from their loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Bulldogs faced a talented offense who racked up 49 points against them.
This week they face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Another team who pride themselves off their offense. Coach Moorhead spoke on what they need to fix on defense heading into another SEC game.
“Outside the explosive plays, we really didn’t get off the field on the third-and-medium downs, you know three to six or three to seven yards. We brought some pressures and had some guys free to the quarterback and they were either a step slow or did not get in face to knock the ball down or knock the quarterback down. They had some very talented receivers that were able to create some separation, either inside when we were outside leverage or outside when we inside leverage, and some of the tackling at the end of the game. I would say those were the things from the game that require the most attention,” said Moorhead.
The Bulldogs play against Arkansas this Saturday at 3 o’clock.
