First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun Tuesday; showers, storms return Wednesday

TUESDAY: Fog and mist will be around in patches to start the day off – gradually lifting giving way to a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Expect temperatures to stay in the lower to middle 70s – all dependent on how long the clouds stick around during the day. Clouds will thicken again overnight ahead of our next weather maker. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Keep the umbrellas handy as our next, sluggish moving, storm system makes its presence known. Expect showers and storms throughout the day; a gusty storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will hang into the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain showers will continue through your Thursday, but gradually, rain will taper off through Halloween evening. If you have ‘trick-or-treat’ plans Thursday night, don’t be surprised if there are a few lingering showers, but the bulk of the rain will be exiting. Temperatures will crash through the day though, starting near 70°, falling into the 50s by the afternoon. Sunshine will return amid the coolest air this season, possible giving way to the first frost of Autumn 2019 as we drop into the 30s by early Friday. Highs will top out in the 50s Friday and Saturday, 60s return by Sunday and early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.