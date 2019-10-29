First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun Tuesday; showers, storms return Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain showers will continue through your Thursday, but gradually, rain will taper off through Halloween evening. If you have ‘trick-or-treat’ plans Thursday night, don’t be surprised if there are a few lingering showers, but the bulk of the rain will be exiting. Temperatures will crash through the day though, starting near 70°, falling into the 50s by the afternoon. Sunshine will return amid the coolest air this season, possible giving way to the first frost of Autumn 2019 as we drop into the 30s by early Friday. Highs will top out in the 50s Friday and Saturday, 60s return by Sunday and early next week.