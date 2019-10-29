Fight for Hinds County Supervisor seat playing out in court battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County District Two Supervisor seat battle is now playing out in court.
In the Democratic showdown, incumbent supervisor Darrell McQuirter faces David Archie in Judge Lamar Pickard’s courtroom in an attempt to maintain his seat.
McQuirter claims Archie lied about his residency and instead lives on Clubview Drive in District One.
Attorneys for Archie say he lives on Shady Oaks Street and has voted in the district 33 times.
McQuirter’s attorney, Sam Begley, called Jackson Water officials to show that Shady Lane home had no water service for a number of years.
Archie's attorney, Dennis Sweet III, maintains that the house is being renovated and that he owns several properties in the city that were not brought into evidence.
A Shady Oaks Street resident of more than 20 years also took the stand.
"I thought it was deserted," said William Canada. "No one ever was there. No cars. No yard cleaning or anything".
“When was the last time you had a conversation with Mr. McQuirter before the hearing?” Sweet asked Canada.
“I talked to him last night,” Canada replied. “They wanted to make sure it was coming down."
"Before the election when was the last time?” Sweet continued.
“Various times. I saw him around,” answered Canada.
“Told him you were gonna support him?” said Sweet.
“Yeah,” Canada testified.
The judge will make a decision in this judicial review. The Hinds County Election Commission can then agree or disagree.
The hearing resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.
