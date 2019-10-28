Woman killed in single car rollover crash in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Madison County.
Officials with MHP responded to Highway 17 near Simpson Road around 8:45.
Preliminary reports indicate that a 2015 Dodge Dart left the roadway and overturned several times before colliding with a tree. The driver, identified as Frederica Johnson 42, of Canton died as a result of her injuries.
Johnson was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
