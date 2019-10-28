Ridgeland files petition to annex 3,000 acres

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders have filed a petition in Madison County Chancery Court to annex 3,128 acres of unincorporated land in the county that sits just to the west of the current Ridgeland city limits.
The area is bordered by Greens Crossing, West County Line, and North County Line roads, and it includes the Little Dixie landfill and the site another proposed landfill that Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee opposes.
A statement from the mayor’s office says they hope to create a light-industrial zone in that area, with the potential to create new jobs.
“Ultimately, the landfills will close, and a portion of this area can thrive as a light industrial area home to thousands of jobs with the existence of nearby rail, electrical distribution, natural gas, Highway 49, and Interstate 220," said Alan Hart, Director of Community Development for the City of Ridgeland, in an emailed statement.
“The area of the proposed annexation has been in Ridgeland’s long range planning for over a decade because it is within Ridgeland’s only available growth path,” Hart added.
The next step is for a judge to set a hearing for the city to make its case and to hear from representatives from Jackson and Madison. State law requires that cities within three miles of a proposed incorporation area be named as defendants in the initial court action to begin the incorporation process.
