Park rangers search for missing Jackson woman in California national park

FRESNO, Calif. (WLBT) - Park rangers in California are searching for a missing Jackson woman in the Sequoia National Park.
According to KFSN in Fresno, 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez is a traveling nurse who was working in San Francisco. They believe Gomez left Wednesday to visit the national park.
She was supposed to return to work in San Francisco Friday night, but never showed up.
Officials tell KFSN Gomez’s car was found Sunday morning around midnight. Search and dog teams are actively searching the area.
Gomez is a member of Fondren Presbyterian where church members say they are praying for her to be found safely.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.