Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The clouds finally started to thin, of course, shortly before sunset today. While we may see a little sunshine Tuesday, clouds will rapidly reappear as the day wears on. A warm front will lift from the gulf coast across the area Tuesday night bringing rain to the area overnight and on Wednesday. A strong cold front, probably the strongest of the season, will sweep through the area overnight into Thursday. This may trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms. While highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and likely Wednesday, temperatures will be considerably cooler on Thursday, Halloween. There may be lingering showers on Halloween evening with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. High temperatures on Halloween will happen in the morning and drop throughout the day. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, but very chilly. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and morning temperatures in the 30s, but just barely above freezing. Patchy frost is a possibility Saturday and Sunday morning, maybe not Friday so much because of a wind, which will create very cold wind chills. Average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 49. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and Northeast at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 7:15am and the sunset is 6:13pm.