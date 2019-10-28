Mississippi riders cruise against breast cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, people showed their support in the fight against breast cancer at the 5th annual Cruise against Cancer event.
Their goal is to bring awareness and raise money for breast cancer research. Participants tell 3 on your side they ride for their loved ones impacted by cancer.
People covered their cars in pink paint, ribbons, and balloons with one goal in mind to raise awareness for breast cancer.
“This is a way to get the community involved, different cities, and different counties involved, to show that we support breast cancer," said Aj Barnes, Coordinator for the Tri-County Breast Cancer Cruise.
Every year police officers, car club members, and breast cancer supporters cruise through Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties.
"To see everyone’s vehicles decorated and then getting on the interstate and highways and all the cars coming together and uniting.
Barnes says she has a more personal reason for getting involved.
"My inspiration came from family and friends that have been affected by breast caner. I have family who has passed away from breast cancer. I also have a lot of friends who have overcame breast cancer.
An event Kimyatta Wilburn say’s she won’t miss.
“I usually come out every year and support the cause because my sister in law had breast cancer so i want to show my support!”
Wilburn says she wants the event to serve as an important reminder.
“Go get checked. That is the main thing go get your breast checked. I found out men can also get breast cancer too and I was shocked. It’s important!”
