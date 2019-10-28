FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Roller coaster forecast ahead!

Wednesday and Thursday are still showing the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few strong, this week as a cold front moves through the state. Fortunately, there is a chance we start to see clearing by any evening Trick-or-Treating plans you may have Halloween night... Keep in mind that although temperatures will start off the evening in the mid 50s, we’ll drop QUICKLY into the low-mid 40s by the end of the evening. Stay tuned for continued updates regarding the timing of our rain and cooler temperatures!