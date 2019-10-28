FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Roller coaster forecast ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll start the work week off with plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 50s area-wide. It’s also misty for some heading out the door! We could see a few breaks in sunshine later today, but will remain mostly cloudy much of our Monday as highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
As a warm front lifts from the south and approaches our area Tuesday, rain chances will go up slightly. Anticipate the possibility for a few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening before our next system moves in mid-week.
Wednesday and Thursday are still showing the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few strong, this week as a cold front moves through the state. Fortunately, there is a chance we start to see clearing by any evening Trick-or-Treating plans you may have Halloween night... Keep in mind that although temperatures will start off the evening in the mid 50s, we’ll drop QUICKLY into the low-mid 40s by the end of the evening. Stay tuned for continued updates regarding the timing of our rain and cooler temperatures!
MUCH colder air moves in by the end of the work week/start of the weekend! Morning lows could start off in the 30s, only recovering to the 50s by the afternoon hours... We’ll certainly need the coats by the end of the 7-day forecast!
