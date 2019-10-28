Bridge on Madison Avenue at Liberty Park to close for three weeks starting Oct. 28

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people will be significantly impacted a bridge closure in Madison County.
The Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction has ordered the closure for inspection/repairs of the bridge on Madison Avenue at Liberty Park.
The bridge will be closed at 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, and is expected to be closed for approximately three weeks, re-opening around November 15.
Detour routes during the closure will be Crawford Farms Road or Crawford Street to Madison Parkway/Highway 463 (east side of the bridge closure) and Grandview Boulevard to Madison Parkway/Highway 463 (west side of the bridge closure).
All businesses in the area will be open and accessible by vehicular traffic. Please adjust your travel time accordingly and use the alternate routes suggested.
Updates will be provided as the anticipated re-opening date approaches.
