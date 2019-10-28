Basketball benefit tips off for Jackson coach battling cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball benefit took place in Jackson to help a local coach battling cancer.
Coach Omhar Carter has been a part of Mississippi’s basketball athletics for years. He says his goal has always been to uplift the youth in Mississippi.
Top schools such as Murrah, Forest Hill and Callaway showed out and scrimmaged in support for Coach Carter.
“It’s amazing to see the support and see the metro area come together for someone like myself. I’m very appreciative of it. It’s always been a touch of mine to raise Mississippi to the status level of other states. You know, I’ve trained several guys. We try to keep up with other states and areas, and put out high level players,” said Carter.
Coach Omhar says he’s not alone in this fight. Other local coaches have been in his corner helping along the way while he fights stage four colon cancer. Off the court, his #1 fans are also helping him helping words.
“Coach Wayne Brent, you know, great friend of mine, Marc Rowe, here, who doesn’t let me down in the morning. Before he calls and says get up! You know, my uncle, my wife is a soldier. She’s up everyday and and she’s pushing me. She’s making me get up and move. My kids, with the constant calls and texts messages, it’s just wonderful to hear from them,” said Carter.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.