Tupelo mayor OK after tree falls on home temporarily trapping him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The mayor of Tupelo is OK after a tree fell on his home temporarily trapping him.
According to city spokeswoman Lucia Randle, Mayor Jason Shelton was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo for observation.
Randle said Shelton's wife was also inside the home but she was not hurt.
The mayor later released a statement.
“Huge thank you to Tupelo Fire department and all other emergency personnel for such swift and professional response. I am currently being cared for in NMMC ER by their top-notch medical team and hopefully will be released soon. Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.