MDOT worker killed while clearing trees in Newton Co.

“We’re asking everyone to keep the Boyd family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Jason served the state with distinction for over 12 years. MDOT frontline workers like Jason are often the first responders as they work to clear trees from our roadways following severe weather.”



The department says that tree removal operations are critical for MDOT frontline workers to get state highways open as quickly as possible for other storm response efforts. MDOT frontline workers put their lives on the line every day to keep Mississippi’s transportation system safe.



The accident is still under investigation.